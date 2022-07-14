iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Sold by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,300 shares during the period. iQIYI comprises about 1.3% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 0.11% of iQIYI worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $4,955,000. Boston Partners raised its position in iQIYI by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 217,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 66,897 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iQIYI by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 53,686 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in iQIYI by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,118,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 556,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

IQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

IQ stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.69. 584,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,555,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 62.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

