Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for July 14th (AMD, AMSC, APH, CDW, CNC, COST, DEXSF, DNN, EDU, ENTA)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, July 14th:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00.

Get Advanced Micro Devices Inc alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $83.00 target price on the stock.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $200.00 price target on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $82.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $579.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $525.00.

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was upgraded by analysts at CICC Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.50.

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $215.00 target price on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $384.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $406.00.

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $6.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.50.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $313.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $350.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.