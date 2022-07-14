Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XSLV. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,360,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 13,851.7% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 85,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 84,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,727 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,891,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 217,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 46,297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSLV stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,314. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $42.26 and a twelve month high of $52.89.

