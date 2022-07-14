Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPG) Plans GBX 1.55 Dividend

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON IVPG traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 222 ($2.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,947. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 225.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 231.15. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio has a 52 week low of GBX 210 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 252 ($3.00). The stock has a market cap of £230.34 million and a PE ratio of 555.00.
