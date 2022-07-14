Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.40. 566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,273. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.48. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a one year low of $73.75 and a one year high of $88.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 546.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000.

