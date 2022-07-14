Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.14. 2,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,663. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $26.07.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.
