Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.14. 2,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,663. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMU. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 175,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 91,550 shares during the last quarter.

