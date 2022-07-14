Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.48. 3,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 17,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45.

Get Inventiva alerts:

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.