Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,172 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.5% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after acquiring an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after buying an additional 336,690 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Intuit by 933,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.78.

Shares of INTU traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $377.23. The stock had a trading volume of 38,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,270. The company has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

