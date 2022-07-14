IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Price Target Cut to GBX 380

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 515 ($6.13) to GBX 380 ($4.52) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 540 ($6.42) to GBX 480 ($5.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 580 ($6.90) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of LON IHP traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 236 ($2.81). The stock had a trading volume of 924,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of £781.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,475.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 283.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 391.73. IntegraFin has a 52-week low of GBX 207.20 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 610.50 ($7.26).

In other news, insider Rita Dhut bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.47) per share, with a total value of £43,800 ($52,093.24).

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

