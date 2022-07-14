Insider Selling: Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$35,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 396,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,179.30.

Julian Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Julian Kemp sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.43, for a total value of C$11,440.80.

MOZ traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,109. Marathon Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.12 and a 52 week high of C$3.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 8.36. The firm has a market cap of C$345.46 million and a PE ratio of -39.71.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Marathon Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.60 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.48.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

