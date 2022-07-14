Insider Selling: CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Director Sells $130,987.71 in Stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $130,987.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $703.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.88. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $7.15.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, June 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 836,029 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 224,013 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

