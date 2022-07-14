Insider Selling: Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Sells $398,369.25 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $398,369.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nicholas Stewart Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,939 shares of Avid Bioservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $52,167.25.

CDMO stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

