Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,605,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,953,843.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,350.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.01. 42,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,851. The stock has a market cap of $116.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. TELA Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.13% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TELA shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after buying an additional 72,239 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 449,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TELA Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

