Insider Buying: Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson acquired 20,000 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.18) per share, with a total value of £104,000 ($123,691.72).

RDW traded up GBX 23 ($0.27) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 515 ($6.13). The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.44. Redrow plc has a twelve month low of GBX 462.96 ($5.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 743.60 ($8.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 635.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 507.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 558.01.

Get Redrow alerts:

RDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($8.62) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 890 ($10.59) to GBX 710 ($8.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 980 ($11.66) to GBX 1,000 ($11.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 811 ($9.65) to GBX 784 ($9.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redrow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 837 ($9.95).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.