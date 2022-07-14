Insider Buying: Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE) Insider Acquires £3,119,984 in Stock

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE – Get Rating) insider Anthony J. Brewer acquired 109,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,848 ($33.87) per share, with a total value of £3,119,984 ($3,710,732.64).

Shares of Likewise Group stock opened at GBX 29 ($0.34) on Thursday. Likewise Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 25 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 53 ($0.63). The firm has a market cap of £70.70 million and a P/E ratio of -300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.63%.

Likewise Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes floorcoverings and matting products for domestic and commercial floorcovering markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers residential flooring products, such as carpet, vinyl, laminate, LVT, and artificial grass products, as well as underlays and accessories.

