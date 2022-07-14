Insider Buying: EDU Holdings Limited (ASX:EDU) Insider Acquires A$50,999.91 in Stock

EDU Holdings Limited (ASX:EDU – Get Rating) insider Gary Burg acquired 392,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,999.91 ($34,459.40).

EDU Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides tertiary education services in Australia and internationally. It offers accredited vocational education in the fields of ageing support, community services, counselling, early childhood education and care, fitness, mental health, remedial massage, sport and recreation management, and yoga teaching.

