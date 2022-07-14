Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Up 2.7%

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.34. 30,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,075,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.
Several research firms have issued reports on INVA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.50.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,823,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,266,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after purchasing an additional 458,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,308,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 669,799 shares during the last quarter.
Innoviva Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVA)
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innoviva (INVA)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.