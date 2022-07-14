Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Up 2.7%

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.34. 30,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,075,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on INVA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Innoviva alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.13 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 49.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,823,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,266,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after purchasing an additional 458,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,308,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 669,799 shares during the last quarter.

Innoviva Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.