Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Down to $17.26

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.26, but opened at $16.10. Inhibrx shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 330 shares.

INBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $658.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.84.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.18). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,289.14% and a negative return on equity of 246.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $686,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,515,553 shares in the company, valued at $43,192,045.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after buying an additional 24,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 117,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 24,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

