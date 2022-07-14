Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Infosys makes up about 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Infosys by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,180,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,794,000 after buying an additional 53,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,626,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,740,000 after buying an additional 1,615,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,182,000 after buying an additional 7,511,264 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Macquarie began coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.90. 282,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,973,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

