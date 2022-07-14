Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.92

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 32208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

ILPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a market cap of $700.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 48,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 28,563 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,287,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:ILPT)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.