Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.92

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 32208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.
ILPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a market cap of $700.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:ILPT)
ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
