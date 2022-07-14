Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells $32,041.59 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $32,041.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 52,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,534.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $28,950.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 775 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $37,153.50.

On Monday, May 2nd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,091 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $55,302.79.

NASDAQ:PI traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.93. 5,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,115. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average is $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 2.10. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $94.39.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Impinj by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Impinj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

