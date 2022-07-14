Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker Sells 373 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $24,043.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,432.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Thursday, June 16th, Cary Baker sold 323 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $15,484.62.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $63,043.92.

NASDAQ PI traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.93. 5,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 2.10. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average of $62.29.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

About Impinj (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.