iMe Lab (LIME) Price Hits $0.0067 on Exchanges

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $224,148.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00091902 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00016753 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000327 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars.

