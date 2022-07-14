Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Up 1.6%

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $16.03. 742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 225,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66.

Imago BioSciences ( NASDAQ:IMGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.