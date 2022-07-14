Ilika (LON:IKA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 250 ($2.97) price target on the stock.

Ilika stock traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 42.90 ($0.51). The company had a trading volume of 302,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,997. Ilika has a 52 week low of GBX 42.03 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 203 ($2.41). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Get Ilika alerts:

About Ilika (Get Rating)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.