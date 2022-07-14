Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, an increase of 699.3% from the June 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBANP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,016. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.00. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.