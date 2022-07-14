Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,591,000 after purchasing an additional 115,215 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.08. 25,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,678. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.52. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.75 and a one year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

