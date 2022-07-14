Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VT. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 152,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,406,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.02. 146,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,668,823. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $83.24 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.57.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

