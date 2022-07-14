Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stake Decreased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,500 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.15% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $21,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,936,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

