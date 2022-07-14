Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.33. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 172,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,216. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $284,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 60.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 15.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.