Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.40. 18,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,329,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIMX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 62.49%. The company had revenue of $412.81 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 13.4%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 13,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.