Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $7.72 Million Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 311,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Golar LNG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 44,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,029. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04.

A number of research firms have commented on GLNG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

