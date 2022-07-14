Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Forrester Research by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,730. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $841.87 million, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $60.90.

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.62 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Research analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $74,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,819 shares in the company, valued at $198,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at $362,956.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

