Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 139,200 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,200 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv makes up about 2.2% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Ovintiv worth $33,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,089 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,198 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,897,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,474,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,165 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Capital One Financial raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.84.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded down $2.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.54. 292,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,033,344. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,809 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

