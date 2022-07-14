Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of SPS Commerce worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 602.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of SPSC stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.05. 2,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,539. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.47 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.84 and a 12 month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

SPS Commerce Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.