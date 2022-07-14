Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 537.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 876,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,102,000 after acquiring an additional 35,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 548,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,359,000 after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,658 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.08 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

