Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMN. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $2,918,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

Shares of AMN stock traded up $6.97 on Thursday, hitting $117.21. 19,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.76 and a 200 day moving average of $102.89.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

