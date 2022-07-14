Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $12.64 Million Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial makes up about 0.8% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $12,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 12,011 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,254,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,032,000 after buying an additional 187,234 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MFC traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,134. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Desjardins downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

