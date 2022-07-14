Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $10.15 Million Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 276.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,660 shares during the period. CGI makes up about 0.7% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in CGI by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIB stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.81. 6,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,814. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average is $82.09. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.76 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CGI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.04.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

