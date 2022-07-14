Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Avid Technology worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 42.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 422,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.45. 5,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christian Asmar acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

