Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,105 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 1.1% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $17,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,505. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.33.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,460,552.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,580,719 shares of company stock worth $112,514,461.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

