Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,782 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,114 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,831,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $775,726,000 after purchasing an additional 481,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,148,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,238,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Enbridge stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,107. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43. The stock has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

