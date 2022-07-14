Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 230 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Highland Private Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after acquiring an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,942,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,965,000 after purchasing an additional 92,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $3.69 on Thursday, reaching $174.04. 12,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,921. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.67 and a 200-day moving average of $201.29.

