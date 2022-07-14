Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 179 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Highland Private Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 104.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $73.42. 261,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,307,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average of $71.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

