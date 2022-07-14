Highland Private Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,468 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.6% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $820.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $872.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $9.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $701.25. 708,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,334,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $716.50 and its 200-day moving average is $872.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.96, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

