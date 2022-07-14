Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires 376 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,190 shares of company stock worth $21,703,323 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $61.76. 386,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,748,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.07. The firm has a market cap of $267.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.