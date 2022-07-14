High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider Purchases C$15,884.96 in Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.22 per share, with a total value of C$15,884.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,884.96.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 7,230 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.49 per share, with a total value of C$90,317.16.

On Wednesday, July 6th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 8,294 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,528.00.

On Monday, July 4th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 8,294 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.95 per share, with a total value of C$99,141.50.

On Wednesday, June 29th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 8,294 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.40 per share, with a total value of C$102,845.60.

On Monday, June 27th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 8,294 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.39 per share, with a total value of C$102,727.83.

On Friday, June 24th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 8,294 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.48 per share, with a total value of C$103,485.90.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.42 per share, with a total value of C$86,896.97.

On Monday, June 20th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 2,398 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.45 per share, with a total value of C$29,857.98.

On Friday, June 17th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 4,300 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.34 per share, with a total value of C$53,049.10.

On Wednesday, June 15th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.62 per share, with a total value of C$88,318.96.

Shares of TSE HLF opened at C$11.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$390.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.25. High Liner Foods Inc has a 52 week low of C$11.06 and a 52 week high of C$15.45.

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$373.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$355.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.9500001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 price objective on shares of High Liner Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of High Liner Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

