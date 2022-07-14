Hiblocks (HIBS) Market Cap Hits $7.44 Million

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 14th. Hiblocks has a market cap of $7.44 million and $44,578.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hiblocks has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00073256 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017105 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

