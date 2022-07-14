Hertz Network Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (HTZ)

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. During the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $476,986.57 and $13,499.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00099239 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.