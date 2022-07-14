Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Shares Gap Up to $19.71

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.71, but opened at $20.29. Herbalife Nutrition shares last traded at $22.62, with a volume of 23,729 shares.

HLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,670.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan L. Hoffman bought 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $99,743.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,079.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 63,080 shares of company stock worth $1,372,132 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,913,000 after buying an additional 930,500 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter.

About Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

